Former Georgia WR signs with Tennessee Titans

Former Georgia receiver Terry Godwin has signed a deal with the Tennessee Titans.

#Titans add WR Terry Godwin + waive WR Juwan Green — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 28, 2022

Godwin was a seventh-round selection by the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft. He joined the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad in 2019, and played in three games in 2020 before spending last season on injured reserve.

The Hogansville, Ga., native played in 54 games for Georgia in which he totaled 1,788 receiving yards and 133 receptions over four seasons.

DawgNation remembers Godwin most for his big-time catch against Notre Dame in 2017.

Sep 9, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Terry Godwin II (5) catches a pass for a touchdown as Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Julian Love (27) defends in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

