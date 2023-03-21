Former Georgia WR signs deal with Indianapolis Colts

It did not take former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie long to find a new NFL team. McKenzie, who the Buffalo Bills released a few days ago, has signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

McKenzie had a strong season for Buffalo in 2022. He recorded 42 receptions for 423 receiving yards and four touchdowns. McKenzie played in 15 games and also added nine rushes for 55 yards and a touchdown. Buffalo’s season ended in a disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL postseason.

Isaiah McKenzie played with the Bills from 2018 to 2022.

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is staying in the AFC. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah McKenzie joins an Indianapolis Colts team that is likely to draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. McKenzie, who is coming off arguably the best season of his career, was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Former Bills’ WR Isaiah McKenzie is signing with the Colts, per his agents @_SportsTrust. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2023

More Uncategorized!

Georgia basketball PG declares for NBA draft Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program Kirby Smart discusses UGA's quarterback battle

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire