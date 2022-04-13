Former Georgia WR named XFL head coach

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Hines Ward has been named one of the XFL’s eight head coaches for the 2023 season. Ward joins Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow, Terrell Buckley, Anthony Becht and Jim Haslett as XFL head coaches.

Hines Ward is currently the wide receivers coach for Florida Atlantic. It is unclear how his coaching job in the XFL will impact his career with Florida Atlantic.

Georgia Bulldogs former player Hines Ward in attendance prior to the 2018 CFP national championship game. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ward previously served as an offensive assistant for the New York Jets in 2019-2020.

Hines Ward played with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1998-2011 and won two Super Bowls. He played at Georgia from 1994-1997 before becoming a third round pick in the 1998 NFL draft.

It will be interesting to see how the XFL does in the spring of 2023. Can another major professional football league emerge in America? The XFL previously shut down in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Here’s what XFL Co-Owner Dwyane Johnson had to say about the league adding eight head coaches:

This is yet another huge moment for the XFL. I have experienced first-hand the positive influence and impact that coaches can have on a player’s life, and with our group of smart, accomplished and motivating head coaches, I expect nothing less. Not only will these coaches be mentors to our players, but they will be a big part of the cities in which we will operate. Stay tuned.

The XFL will have more announcements in the upcoming months regarding teams, players, and more.

More Football!