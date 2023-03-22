Former Georgia WR Mecole Hardman finds new NFL home

On Wednesday, former Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman signed a contract with the New York Jets, per Ian Rapoport.

It’s a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million, per Rapoport.

A second round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Hardman had spent all four of his NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He recently underwent successful surgery for a core muscle and pelvis injury that held him out of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the Eagles last season.

Via Jets Wire:

Hardman joins what is shaping up to be a strong arsenal of weapons on the outside, along with newly-signed Allen Lazard and Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. Hardman can help take the top off a defense and make big plays deep while also opening up the field for Lazard and Wilson. The offense looks very intriguing now for the boys in green.

The Bowman, Georgia native missed much of the second half of the season with injury. He returned for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals but re-injured his pelvis in that game.

Hardman is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs and has recorded 151 receptions for 2,088 yards and 20 total touchdowns in his career.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire