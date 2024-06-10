Former Georgia WR Mecole Hardman signs with NFL team

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Hardman won Super Bowl with his touchdown reception in overtime. Hardman has played for both the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs through his NFL career.

The Chiefs originally drafted Mecole Hardman in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. Hardman has played for the Chiefs in all five of his career NFL seasons. This past season, Hardman began the year with the Jets before he joined the Chiefs later in the year.

Hardman accumulated a career-low 15 receptions for 118 receiving yards and and no touchdowns. NFL Network reported on the Chiefs’ re-signing of Mecole Hardman.

Hardman’s contract is a one-year deal. Hardman could provide a significant amount of value with his ability to return kickoffs. The NFL changed kickoff rules for the 2024 season, so kickoffs will be much more important this season.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire