Former Georgia WR led all NFL rookies in this stat

Former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens put together a solid rookie season for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022.

The 11th receiver taken in the 2022 NFL draft, Pickens made an immediate impact for the Steelers, despite inconsistencies at quarterback.

The Hoover, Ala., native hauled in 52 passes for 801 yards and four touchdowns.

Pro Football Focus credited Pickens with 16 catches of 20 or more yards, which is nine more than any other first-year pro.

George Pickens had 16 catches on 20+ yard throws last season No other rookie had more than 7😳 pic.twitter.com/6yaonVHIQZ — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 24, 2023

Catches like these make Pickens almost impossible to cover.

Give me all the George Pickens that people are fading Willing to overlook every red flag that came in during his rookie season Athletic ability flashes straight away when looking at his game, clean hands. Really waiting on @RecepPerception profilepic.twitter.com/0YEUmhqGZW — Sam Wagman (@swagman95) February 18, 2023

An ACL injury hampered Pickens’ final season in Athens after a hot start to his Georgia career.

In three seasons as a Bulldog, Pickens caught 90 passes for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns.

If the Steelers find their answer at quarterback, Pickens should be a star for seasons to come.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire