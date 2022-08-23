Former Georgia WR Lawrence Cager has big preseason game for Jets

Let’s run through an update on Georgia Bulldogs across the NFL.

Former Georgia Bulldog pass catchers Lawrence Cager and Javon Wims both made big plays in the second week of the NFL preseason. Roquan Smith has ended his holdout with the Bears.

Las Vegas Raiders rookie Zamir White is expected to have a fairly large role in 2022. The Raiders just released veteran NFL running back Kenyan Drake.

Here are some of the best plays from Dawgs in the NFL during preseason week two:

Cager racks up yards after the catch

Lawrence Cager helped the Jets move the ball down the field in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons. Cager is battling players like Trevon Wesco and Kenny Yeboah for a roster spot.

Chris Streveler avoids the rush and gets it to Lawrence Cager. @nyjets on the move. 📺: #ATLvsNYJ on ESPN

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/3fttuL9BM4 pic.twitter.com/wIdJGnFHnI — NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2022

Cagers scores touchdown

Former Georgia star Lawrence Cager showed off his speed and acceleration on a 34-yard touchdown later in the drive. Cager, who has changed positions to play tight end in the NFL, is looking to make New York’s roster.

Cager finished the game with three receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia Bulldogs meet up after NFL preseason game

Story continues

Three Georgia Bulldogs met up after the Steelers versus Jaguars preseason game. Jacksonville’s Travon Walker, the number one pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and second-year cornerback Tyson Campbell met up with Pittsburgh Steelers rookie George Pickens.

Javon Wims makes nice catch

Cleveland Browns receiver Javon Wims is trying to make the roster. Wims made a solid catch against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second week of the NFL preseason. Wims finished the day with one catch for 32 yards.

Roquan Smith returns to Bears

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who played at Georgia from 2015-2017, has ended his holdout. Smith is entering the final year of his contract, but has not been able to reach an extension with the Bears. Smith requested a trade earlier this offseason.

#Bears star LB Roquan Smith, who returned to practice for the first time after an emotional and intense contract situation, now plans to play out his contract, I’m told. His deal runs through 2022. He’ll be full go moving forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2022

Zamir White scores short touchdown

Zamir White scored a first quarter touchdown for the Las Vegas Raiders during preseason week two. White is having a strong preseason.

Lightning spotted in the area ⚡ @zeus1_34 gets in for the TD! 📺 Live on FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/tVuRUu89hH — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 20, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire