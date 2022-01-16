Former Georgia WR Justin Robinson transfers within SEC

Former Georgia Bulldogs redshirt freshman wide receiver Justin Robinson is transferring within the SEC to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Robinson entered the NCAA transfer portal following UGA’s national championship victory.

Robinson will be a key piece in Mike Leach’s air raid offense. Robinson figures to see more touches of the ball. Mississippi State threw the ball 704 times in 2021 (most in the NCAA). Georgia only attempted 407 passes.

The former four-star recruit will have four years of eligibility at his new home. In 2022, Georgia plays at Mississippi State on Nov. 12.

Robinson played in eight of Georgia’s 15 games this season. He caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown this season. Robinson played in only one game as a freshman in 2020.

Justin Robinson joins Jalen Kimber as former Georgia Bulldogs to transfer within the SEC this offseason. Robinson, a former Eagles Landing star, announced his intentions to transfer to Mississippi State via Twitter:

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound receiver has the talent to be one of Mississippi State’s top receivers this season. We will continue to provide updates on all of the Georgia Bulldogs in the transfer portal.

