Former Georgia WR Justin Robinson named MVP of Mississippi State’s bowl win

Former Georgia receiver Justin Robinson had a standout performance in Mississippi State’s bowl will over Illinois. Robinson won the MVP award of the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

The sophomore receiver had seven receptions for 81 yards and scored Mississippi State’s only offensive touchdown. The Bulldogs honored late head coach Mike Leach in their 19-10 victory over Illinois. Mississippi State finishes the season with a record of 9-4.

Robinson, who transferred from Georgia following last season’s national championship, is playing more at Mississippi State. Robinson finishes the 2022 college football season with a career high in receptions, yardage, and touchdowns. Robinson recorded 30 receptions, 326 receiving yards, and three touchdowns this season.

Lots of fans were rooting for Mississippi State Bulldogs after Mike Leach tragically passed away. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State throws the ball more than any other team in the country. Next year, Robinson is expected to have a larger role for the Bulldogs after star receiver Rara Thomas transferred to Georgia earlier this offseason.

Robinson, during his final year at the University of Georgia, finished the 2021 season with two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound wide receiver is a former four-star recruit out of Eagles Landing Christian in McDonough, Georgia.

Robinson, who wears No. 18 for Mississippi State, was a notable piece of Georgia’s top-ranked class of 2020. Kirby Smart and Georgia football signed five receivers in the class of 2020. Jermaine Burton and Justin Robinson transferred after the national championship. Ladd McConkey, Arian Smith and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint remain with the Georgia football program.

More Football!

Former UGA DB enters 2023 NFL draft Georgia RB accepts Senior Bowl invitation Texas A&M flips 4-star Georgia WR commit Former UGA star Jake Camarda makes NFL special teams play of the year Former Georgia LB takes job with Baylor coaching staff

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire