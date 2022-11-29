Former Georgia WR Jeremiah Holloman declares for NFL draft

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jeremiah ‘JJ’ Holloman is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. Holloman transferred from Florida International to Tennessee State for the 2022 college football season.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver caught 33 passes for 353 yards at Tennessee State this year.

Holloman previously intended to transfer to Liberty for the 2021 college football season, but was unable to work out differences with FIU.

Holloman hauled in eight passes for 108 yards and a touchdown in 2020 for FIU in its pandemic-shortened season.

Holloman last played for Georgia in 2018, when he developed good chemistry with quarterback Jake Fromm. Holloman was in-line to be Georgia’s top receiver in 2019, but he was dismissed from the team. Georgia never quite adapted to his absence that season.

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman was dismissed from the team in June 2019 following a domestic violence police report. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Holloman announced that he was entering the NFL draft via Twitter:

More!

Kirby Smart talks SEC Championship: 'Hard to come by' Georgia RB named as Senior Bowl player of the week 4-star Grayson athlete Kylan Fox sets commitment date 4-star DL Daevin Hobbs makes commitment UGA football in top schools for No. 2 class of 2024 safety

Related

Watch: former Georgia Bulldog Nick Chubb scores game-winning TD

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire