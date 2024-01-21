Former Georgia WR Dominick Blaylock declares for NFL draft

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominick Blaylock is declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. Blaylock transferred to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for the 2023 college football season.

Now, the former four-star recruit will look to find success at the next level. Blaylock hauled in 21 receptions for 337 yards and two touchdowns in 2023 with Georgia Tech.

The Marietta, Georgia, product caught 15 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown in his final season with Georgia back in 2022. He came up with a key catch against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff and finished his Georgia career as a back-to-back national champion.

Dominick Blaylock was looking like a star as a true freshman in 2019, but he tore his ACL in the SEC championship against LSU, which disrupted his career. Blaylock this torn ACL and later re-injuring his knee in 2020.

Blaylock joins several other players that transferred away from Georgia including Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, Alabama linebacker Trezmen Marshall, and Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton in entering the 2024 NFL draft.

