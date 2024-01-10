Former Georgia WR announces transfer destination

Former Georgia wide receiver Mekhi Mews announced his commitment to Houston on Wednesday.

Mews, a redshirt sophomore walk-on, entered the transfer portal shortly after UGA’s loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship after three seasons and two national championships as a Bulldog.

Playing time was hard to come by for Mews, who received limited snaps as a wide receiver during his time in Athens. In 2023, Mews saw most of his snaps as Georgia’s primary punt returner. His 69-yard touchdown versus Ball State is the first UGA punt return touchdown in five seasons.

The Grayson, Ga., native played in 18 games as a Bulldog, totaling 15 receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown.

It’s unknown if Mews ever received a scholarship at Georgia, but that is expected to change at Houston.

The Cougars, who will join the Big 12 this year, are in rebuilding mode following the recent hiring of head coach Willie Fritz.

