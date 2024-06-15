Former Georgia wide receiver transfers to West Virginia

Former Georgia Bulldogs receiver Justin Robinson has signed with the West Virginia Mountaineers after entering the NCAA transfer portal for the second time in his career. Robinson has one season of eligibility remaining, so he will have to learn West Virginia’s system quickly.

Robinson spent the past two seasons at Mississippi State, but elected to enter the transfer portal after spring practice.

In 2023, Robinson recorded 21 receptions for 257 receiving yards at Mississippi State. While these numbers aren’t eye-popping, Robinson finished as Mississippi State’s third-leading receiver. The Bulldogs had a dreadful passing attack last season and finished second-to-last in the SEC with an average of 181.8 passing yards per game.

Mississippi State used to throw the ball more than any other team in the country under head coach Mike Leach, but that changed in 2023. The Bulldogs really struggled offensively a year ago, so it is hard to blame Robinson for transferring to the second time in his career.

West Virginia is getting a big, physical receiver in Justin Robinson. Robinson should see playing time right away for the Mountaineers.

Robinson, who transferred from Georgia following the 2021 national championship, played more at Mississippi State. Robinson finished the 2022 college football season with a career high in receptions, yardage and touchdowns. In 2022, Robinson posted 30 receptions, 326 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

During the 2022 postseason, Robinson notably earned the MVP award of the ReliaQuest Bowl after a strong performance. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound wide receiver is a former four-star recruit out of Eagles Landing Christian in McDonough, Georgia.

