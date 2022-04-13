Former Georgia, USC QB JT Daniels transferring to West Virginia

JT Daniels has found his next school.

Daniels, the former USC and Georgia quarterback, announced Wednesday that he has committed to West Virginia. Daniels is expected to be immediately eligible at WVU as a graduate transfer. He chose the Mountaineers after also visiting Missouri and Oregon State in recent weeks.

At West Virginia, Daniels reunites with Graham Harrell, who is entering his first season as WVU’s offensive coordinator. Harrell coached Daniels for one season at USC, where he was a heralded five-star recruit who became the team’s starter as a true freshman.

Daniels threw for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2018 as a freshman at USC. He then opened the 2019 season as the Trojans’ starter, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1.

After the 2019 season, Daniels decided to transfer. He landed at Georgia, but that knee injury still lingered and he was not healthy enough to see the field until late in the 2020 season. He started the final four games of the year for the Bulldogs and provided a big spark for what was an uninspiring offense for much of the season. In those four games, Daniels threw for 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 67.2% of his attempts.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Daniels opened last season as Georgia’s starting quarterback but dealt with multiple injuries throughout the year, leading him to fall behind Stetson Bennett on the depth chart. Georgia went on to win the national championship, its first since 1980, with Bennett leading the offense and Daniels serving as the backup.

Not long after that national championship, Daniels put his name into the transfer portal. He took his time with the process and ultimately chose West Virginia.

Daniels told ESPN that he is finishing up his final classes to graduate from Georgia. He will then move on to WVU.

Jarret Doege started for WVU last season but ended up transferring to Western Kentucky. The Mountaineers return two scholarship quarterbacks from the 2021 team — Garrett Greene and Will Crowder. Neither have starting experience, though Greene saw the field primarily as a runner. WVU also signed Nicco Marchiol, a four-star recruit in the 2022 class.

West Virginia is entering its fourth season under Neal Brown. The Mountaineers went 5-7 in 2019, 6-4 in 2020 and 6-7 in 2021. WVU lost to Minnesota in last year’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl to finish below .500.

The Mountaineers will open the 2022 season on the road against rival Pittsburgh on Sept. 1. Kedon Slovis, the quarterback who replaced Daniels as the starter at USC in 2019, is now on Pitt’s roster and is the favorite to be the Panthers’ starter next season.