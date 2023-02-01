Former Georgia tight end officially signs with Mississippi State

Last week, former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede committed to play at Mississippi State as a graduate transfer.

On Wednesday, national signing day, Goede made it official, signing with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Goede signed alongside his fiancee, Alexa Fortin, a former UGA volleyball player who is also transferring to the Bulldogs.

The Kennesaw, Georgia, native spent four seasons in Athens as a reserve tight end.

The Bulldogs have a loaded tight end group in their second-ranked 2023 recruiting class. Four-star Pearce Spurlin, the No. 2 tight end in the country, and four-star Lawson Lucky, the No. 8 tight end, have already enrolled at Georgia.

UGA is also trending for five-star Duce Robinson, the No. 1 tight end in the country.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire