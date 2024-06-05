Former Georgia Tech star Henry Malloy makes MLB debut

DETROIT – Former Georgia Tech baseball standout and sixth-round pick Justyn-Henry Malloy (Bergenfield, N.J./St. Joseph Regional (Vanderbilt)) was called up to the Detroit Tigers’ Major League roster, making his debut on Monday night against the Rangers.

Malloy debuted in Detroit’s 2-1 victory in Texas, slotted as the team’s designated hitter. Malloy wasn’t able to record his first Major League hit in the pitchers’ duel, but did get his first three Big League at-bats.

One of three Yellow Jackets drafted in 2021, Malloy becomes the first member of that impressive class to make it to the Major Leagues. Luke Waddell (Braves) and Brant Hurter (Tigers) are currently regulars in Triple-A.

Having been moved to outfield corners in Detroit’s farm system, the 24-year-old hit .255 (38-for-150) with 15 doubles, six home runs and 27 RBI for Toledo this season. His 39 walks ranked seventh among Triple-A hitters to give him an on-base percentage of .410 and move his OPS to .883.

Last season, Malloy batted .277 with 25 doubles, 23 home runs and 83 RBI with the Mud Hens before attending Spring Training this year as a non-roster invite.

Malloy had just one year on The Flats, transferring in from Vanderbilt and having an all-conference season. The New Jersey native made a huge impact at third base for the Yellow Jackets en route to being selected third-team all-ACC, finishing third on the team with a .308 average and 11 home runs for 43 RBI. In addition to his power, Malloy also co-led the ACC with 46 walks – good for 21st in the country that year.

To go along with his SportsCenter Top 10 plays at third, he was also clutch at the plate, hitting the walk-off home run to defeat Clemson in 2021 and the walk-off sac fly to down archrival Georgia in the 14th-inning – the longest game (5 hours and 37 minutes) in program history.

Malloy’s appearance on Monday continued Georgia Tech’s storied tradition of producing professional talent, making him the 76th Major Leaguer in program history and 34th player to make the Big Leagues under head coach Danny Hall.