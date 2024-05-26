Former Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly commits to Auburn

Auburn basketball is continuing to work through the offseason, attempting to fill out its roster for the 2024-25 season. Some of that work is coming through the transfer portal, where the Tigers have made some significant moves.

Auburn was able to make another notable addition to its roster, as former Georgia Tech combo guard Miles Kelly announced his commitment to the Plains on Sunday.

Kelly commits to the program after having entered the transfer portal on April 29. He spent the previous three years of his college career with the Yellow Jackets.

He started in all 32 games last season, shooting 36.9% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range. He was the leading scorer with Georgia Tech last year, as well, dropping 13.9 points per game.

Earning an Honorable Mention for All-ACC honors in the 2023-24 campaign, Kelly’s experience fills out a highly veteran group for head coach Bruce Pearl. He will join transfers JP Pegues and Ja'Heim Hudson on the roster in Auburn.

With the addition, Kelly now fills out the Tigers’ 12th scholarship spot out of a possible 13, likely being the final addition for the team for next season.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Tyler on Twitter @traley34

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire