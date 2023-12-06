Former Georgia Tech commit, a four-star defensive back, gets USC offer

Four-star cornerback Traejen Greco, who had been committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets since the summer, decommitted last week. He now has picked up an offer from USC.

The Georgia native caught 41 passes for 549 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final prep campaign for Mill Creek this season. On the defensive side of the ball, Greco had 17 pass breakups and five interceptions.

He is the No. 215 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 17 corner in the country and the No. 28 player in the state of Georgia.

Missouri is the favorite to land Greco after his decommitment from Georgia Tech, according to the On3 RPM.

He was also named the Georgia Region 8-7A Player of the Year in basketball. He averaged 16.1 points and 5 assists per game.

USC currently has 18 seniors committed to their 2024 class. The 2024 cycle ends in less than two months, with early signing day quickly approaching (December 20).

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire