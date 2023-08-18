Former Georgia TE Darnell Washington makes nifty one-handed catch

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington is turning heads in Pittsburgh Steelers camp. Washington’s combination of size, athleticism, and blocking suits him well in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Washington with the 93rd pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Washington dropped in the draft due to some medical concerns, but it is looking like he may be a steal.

The 6-foot-7, 270-pound tight end is a former five-star recruit. Washington joins former Georgia Bulldogs Broderick Jones and George Pickens in Pittsburgh. Washington and Jones were a very effective blocking combination in college.

Here’s a look at Darnell Washington’s one-handed catch in practice:

This CATCH by Darnell Washington 😳 6’7”, 266 pounds should NOT be able to do this. Washington said recently that he’s “100%” seeing more opportunities as a receiver than he did at Georgia. Washington even reportedly recently “beat” Minkah Fitzpatrick in a one-on-one drill and… pic.twitter.com/GbKYf7UGkm — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire