Former Georgia star Richard Seymour named to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Georgia Bulldog star defensive end Richard Seymour has been named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Seymour will be inducted to the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, this summer as a member of the class of 2022.

Seymour was picked with the No. 6 selection of the 2001 NFL draft. Seymour helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls. He finished his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders from 2009-2012.

Richard Seymour totaled 57.5 sacks in his 12 season NFL career. Seymour additionally racked up 498 tackles including 98 tackles for a loss. He was named All-Pro three straight times from 2003-2005. He was named to the 2000s all-decade team.

New England Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour during his first career Super Bowl. USA TODAY Sports

The 2001 first-round pick played on some incredible defenses for the New England Patriots. Seymour consistently made himself available to play. Seymour played in 12 or more games during 10 years of his NFL career.

Seymour was a great leader for the Patriots. He was disruptive as a defensive end and a defensive tackle. He did not fall off after he was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2009. Seymour finished his NFL career being named the Pro Bowl seven times.

Richard Seymour played college football with Georgia from 1997-2000. He recorded 9.5 sacks and 223 tackles during his career with the Bulldogs.

