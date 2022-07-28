Former Georgia star LB Roquan Smith missing from Chicago Bear’s training camp amid contract talks

Former Georgia linebacker and NFL All-Pro, Roquan Smith, is missing from the Chicago Bears training camp as contract discussions continue.

The Bears announced on Tuesday that the former Butkus Award winner (2017) has been added to the team’s physically unable to preform list (PUP, which will allow Smith to attend meetings and avoid fines while both sides work on a new deal.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Smith has yet to receive an offer that he will ‘remotely consider’.

#Bears All-Pro LB Roquan Smith will not be participating in training camp when veteran report tomorrow, sources say, because of his contract situation. Smith has not yet received an offer he would remotely consider, thus he’ll wait. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

Smith has been one of the league’s best tacklers since he went pro in 2018 as the No. 8 overall pick.