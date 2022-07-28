Former Georgia star LB Roquan Smith missing from Chicago Bear’s training camp amid contract talks

J.C. Shelton
·1 min read
Former Georgia linebacker and NFL All-Pro, Roquan Smith, is missing from the Chicago Bears training camp as contract discussions continue.

The Bears announced on Tuesday that the former Butkus Award winner (2017) has been added to the team’s physically unable to preform list (PUP, which will allow Smith to attend meetings and avoid fines while both sides work on a new deal.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Smith has yet to receive an offer that he will ‘remotely consider’.

Smith has been one of the league’s best tacklers since he went pro in 2018 as the No. 8 overall pick.

