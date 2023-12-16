Former Georgia Southern All-American named NFL head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers named former Georgia Southern football player Giff Smith interim head coach on Friday.

Smith, a native of Mableton, Ga. in Cobb County, was a three-time All-American defensive end at Georgia Southern. He played for the Eagles from 1987-1990 and was part of two national championship-winning teams in 1989 and 1990.

The Chargers fired coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telsco, the team announced Friday, a day after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders 63-21.

Smith's promotion from outside linebackers coach marks the first time a former Georgia Southern football player has been an NFL head coach, according to the Statesboro Herald.

Giff Smith coaching history includes UGA, Georgia Southern, multiple NFL teams

Smith began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Arkansas in 1991. He later served as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia from 1994 to 1995. His collegiate coaching career also included stops at his alma mater as a wide recievers coach, Tulane and Georgia Teach as a defensive line coach.

His NFL coaching career began in 2010 when he was hired by the Buffalo Bills.

Smith has been with the Chargers organization since 2016.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Giff Smith, ex-Georgia Southern football player, named Chargers coach