Former Georgia receiver A.J. Green re-signs with Arizona

The Cardinals have re-signed wide receiver A.J. Green, who caught 54 passes for 848 yards and three touchdowns last season for Arizona. Green and the Cardinals will look to have a more successful run in the playoffs this year.

Green signed a one-year deal. It is likely similar to last year’s one-year pact, but no contract details are available at this time.

Last offseason, the Arizona Cardinals signed A.J. Green to a one-year contract with $6 million guaranteed. Green was able to earn up to $8.5 million if he achieved all of his incentives.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver A.J. Green with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Green 10,278 career receiving yards and 68 career receiving touchdowns. A.J. Green began his NFL career with five consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. In 2019, Green missed the entire year with an ankle injury.

A.J. Green is a seven-time Pro Bowl player and has gas left in the tank. The Arizona Cardinals did not get to pair A.J. Green with DeAndre Hopkins as much as they would have liked last year.

Green will continue to receive a lot of single coverage and could quickly become one of Kyler Murray’s favorite targets. The Cardinals lost former slot wide receiver Christian Kirk to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. Arizona will look to second-year receiver Rondale Moore to fill in Kirk’s r

The Cardinals reported the news of A.J. Green’s return to the desert.

Back in the Valley 🏜 We have agreed to terms with WR A.J. Green on a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 14, 2022

More!