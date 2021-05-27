Former Georgia RB Todd Gurley visiting Detroit Lions

J.C. Shelton
·1 min read
UGA great and current NFL free agent Todd Gurley is visiting the Detroit Lions on Thursday, per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gurley, 26, is coming off of a one-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons after spending his first five seasons in the league with the L.A. Rams.

UGA’s fourth all-time leading rusher ran for 678 yards on 195 carries (3.5 avg.) and nine touchdowns, while adding another 164 yards on 25 catches in his one season in Atlanta.

Gurley has battled knee arthritis since his time with the Rams. With L.A., Gurley was one of the best running backs in the NFL. The Tarboro, N.C., native was named offensive rookie of the year in 2015, offensive player of the year in 2017, along with two First-Team All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl appearances in five seasons.

While Gurley did not produce in Atlanta like he did for the Rams, the Falcons troubles may have contributed to the low numbers. Atlanta ranked 26th in the league in run offense last season. With the right scheme and fit, Gurley could blossom once again.

