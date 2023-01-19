Former Georgia RB Thomas Brown interviews to be Texans’ head coach

The Houston Texans have interviewed former Georgia running back back and assistant coach Thomas Brown to fill their head coaching vacancy.

Brown is currently the tight ends coach and assistant head coach for the Los Angeles Rams. Brown helped the Rams win a Super Bowl last season. He’s gotten excellent experience under Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay.

The Texans have a lot of picks in the 2023 NFL draft including the No. 2 overall selection. Houston is coming off a rough 3-13-1 season and is looking for a new head coach.

Former Georgia running back Thomas Brown is a young, but talented NFL coach. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Here’s what Rams Wire said about Thomas Brown’s recent interview with the Texans:

Brown is the sixth coach to interview with the Texans, joining Jonathan Gannon, Shane Steichen, Ben Johnson, Sean Payton and former Rams assistant Ejiro Evero. Brown is currently the Rams’ tight ends coach and assistant head coach but has interviewed for a head coaching position for the second year in a row.

During Thomas Brown’s great career at Georgia, he rushed for 2,646 yards and 23 touchdowns on 529 touches.

Texans Wire has coverage of Houston’s head coaching vacancy. Georgia fans would love to see Thomas Brown become an NFL head coach.

