Former Georgia RB Thomas Brown lines up two more NFL interviews

Former Georgia running back back and assistant coach Thomas Brown is scheduled to interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers for their open offensive coordinator positions. Brown plans to interview with Tampa Bay, for a second time, on Wednesday and with Carolina on Thursday.

Brown joins Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken as candidates to interview for the Bucs’ offensive coordinator job twice.

Brown is currently the tight ends coach and assistant head coach for the Los Angeles Rams. Brown helped the Rams win a Super Bowl last season. He’s gotten excellent experience under Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay.

Former Georgia running back Thomas Brown is a young, but well-respected NFL coach. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Here’s what Rams Wire said about Thomas Brown’s recently scheduled interviews:

Brown also interviewed for the Cowboys’ and Chargers’ offensive coordinator roles before they went in a different direction, hiring Brian Schottenheimer and Kellen Moore, respectively. Brown met with the Commanders about their OC job, too.

The former Georgia star running back also interviewed with the Houston Texans for their head coach job, but the Texans ended up hiring former San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

During Thomas Brown’s great career at Georgia, he rushed for 2,646 yards and 23 touchdowns on 529 touches. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news on Thomas Brown’s interviews via Twitter:

#Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown is scheduled to fly to Tampa for a second interview Wednesday for the Bucs’ OC job and then to Carolina for a second interview Thursday for the Panthers’ OC job, per sources. A rising coach who knows Sean McVay's offense inside and out. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire