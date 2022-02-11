Former Georgia RB takes high school coaching job

Former University of Georgia running back Robert Edwards III is returning home. Edwards III has been named the head coach at Washington County High School.

Edwards III previously served as the head coach at Riverwood High School. He helped turn around the football program at Riverwood after spending six seasons as the head coach at Greene County High School.

Robert Edwards III finished his Georgia career with 2,488 total yards and 30 total touchdowns. Edwards III played at UGA from 1994-1997. The New England Patriots selected Edwards III with the No. 18 overall pick of the 1998 NFL draft.

Edwards III had an impressive rookie season with 1,115 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns. Edwards III’s NFL career got flipped upside down when he suffered a severe knee injury in the Rookie Beach Bowl, which was played alongside the Pro Bowl after the 1998 NFL season. Edwards III’s injury is part of the reason why the Rookie Beach Bowl is no longer played and why the NFL Pro Bowl is a couple steps above two-hand-touch these days.

Edwards III was able to return to the NFL in 2002 and then played a few seasons in the CFL.

Robert Edwards III will hope to return Washington County to the glory days of the 1990s when the program won three state championships.

