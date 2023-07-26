Former Georgia RB Nick Chubb named top 50 NFL player

Nick Chubb has become a household name due to an incredible level of consistency as a Cleveland Brown.

The sixth-year star running back has already amassed 6,341 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns while maintaining a 5.2 average yards per carry.

Chubb, who is Georgia’s second all-time leading rusher, made history last season becoming one of three players ever to record at least 950 rushing yards and eight scores through their first five NFL seasons.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked Chubb as the NFL’s 37th best player headed into the 2023 season.

“Chubb is undeniably special with the ball in his hands. Aided by an excellent Browns offensive line, Chubb finished third in the league in rushing last season, averaging 5.0 yards per attempt and breaking 83 tackles along the way. For his career, he is averaging 3.9 yards after contact per carry and shows no signs of slowing down.”

Chubb was named the best running back in the League by NFL executives, coaches and scouts headed into the fall, according to a poll by ESPN.

The Cedartown, Ga., native broke out as a freshman in Athens behind the likes of Keith Marshall and Todd Gurley in 2014. Chubb earned SEC Freshman of the Year along with first-team All-SEC honors that year.

Chubb’s career took a concerning turn in his sophomore season when the Bulldogs took a trip to play the Tennessee Volunteers. That’s when a routine run ended with a gruesome leg injury.

Chubb tore his PCL (posterior cruciate ligament), MCL (medial collateral) and LCL (lateral collateral) all at once, forcing him out the rest of the season.

Players don’t usually return from an injury like that, but Chubb showed he was different in the 2016 season opener versus North Carolina. After 222 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Chubb became a UGA legend.

#Georgia RB Nick Chubb's house call sinks North Carolina pic.twitter.com/mRsk1m029C — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) September 4, 2016

I can’t help but think of that knee injury that could have ended Chubb’s career when I see him running through tackles on Sundays.

