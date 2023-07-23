Former Georgia RB Elijah Holyfield provides positive injury update

Former Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield looks like he is ready to attempt a return to the NFL. Holyfield, who suffered an ACL injury during training camp in July 2022 with the Cincinnati Bengals, is looking to get signed to a roster before training camp.

Elijah Holyfield went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft and signed as a free agent with the Carolina Panthers. He made the Panthers practice squad in 2019 and later signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles cut Holyfield on Aug. 29 of 2021 ahead of the NFL roster cut deadline. The former Georgia running back spent time with their practice squad from 2019 to 2021 and appeared on their active roster.

Holyfield provided an update on his recovery from a torn ACL via social media:

11 Months Post ACL Surgery…back ready to go!💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/gHFeEdReAu — Elijah Holyfield (@EH_taught_me) July 21, 2023

Holyfield looks explosive and ready to return. This may be one of his final opportunities to get traction with an NFL team.

Holyfield played at Georgia from 2016-18. In three seasons, he tallied 1,340 yards and nine touchdowns. His best season came during his junior year in 2018, when he racked up 1,018 yards and seven scores.

Holyfield is the son of legendary boxer Evander Holyfield.

