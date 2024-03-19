Former Georgia quarterback lands in-state coaching job

Following the conclusion of his tumultuous college football career, former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has officially begun his coaching career. Daniels has been hired as a graduate assistant for the University of West Georgia under head coach Joel Taylor.

Daniels, a former five-star recruit, started his college career at Southern California in 2018 prior to transferring to Georgia before the 2020 season. He threw for 17 touchdowns and five interceptions while winning all seven games that he started for the Dawgs before being injured prior to the Arkansas game in 2021 and being replaced by Stetson Bennett.

Daniels would go on to transfer to West Virginia for a stint as the starter in 2022 and would play his final season at Rice before opting to medically retire as a result of sustaining multiple concussions. He would finish his career with over 9,000 passing yards and 66 touchdowns between the four schools.

Daniels still has love for Georgia football. “I was 7-0 as a starter at Georgia. I absolutely love Georgia fans. They’re incredible. Every interaction I ever had was nothing but supportive,” said Daniels.

The West Georgia Wolves are coming off of a 6-4 record in the 2023 season and are entering their first year under Joel Taylor.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire