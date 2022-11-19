Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels loses role as starter at WVU

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels has lost the job as starting quarterback for the West Virginia Mountaineers. West Virginia is starting quarterback Garrett Greene in place of Daniels. The Mountaineers played Greene after Daniels struggled last week in West Virginia’s comeback win over Oklahoma.

Daniels transferred from Georgia to West Virginia this offseason. The former five-star recruit entered the transfer portal after Georgia won the national championship in January.

Why is West Virginia starting Garrett Greene over JT Daniels? It is similar to why Stetson Bennett got the nod over JT Daniels midway through 2021. Greene is more mobile and opens up West Virginia’s rushing attack. Greene has 212 rushing yards this season. JT Daniels has never finished a season with positive rushing yards. West Virginia needs a boost in the run game, so they are turning to Garrett Greene.

The Mountaineers (4-6) are looking to make a bowl game. JT Daniels has 13 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, and 2,107 passing yards for West Virginia this season.

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels has had an up and down season. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Daniels finished his career with an undefeated record as the starting quarterback at Georgia, but he lost his starting job to Stetson Bennett early in the 2021 college football season. Daniels battled injuries throughout his time at the University of Georgia and during much of his college football career.

JT Daniels missed several games during his time at Georgia after he was diagnosed with a strained oblique muscle.

Daniels transferred to Georgia from USC in 2020. He started multiple games for Georgia in 2020 and was expected to be the starting quarterback for Georgia’s 2021 season, but he struggled with injuries early in the season while Stetson Bennett proved himself as a championship-caliber quarterback.

Daniels played in nine games in his Georgia football career from 2020-2021. He threw 17 touchdowns and only five interceptions during his time in Athens.

Story continues

More!

UGA football drops hype video for Kentucky game Chiefs place former Georgia WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve UGA football offers in-state pass rusher Christopher Jackson Georgia defender named as Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist 4-star CB Braydon Lee names his top schools

List

Georgia's Stetson Bennett among Golden Arm award contenders

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire