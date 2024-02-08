Former Georgia QB transfers to Division II football program

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback D’Wan Mathis has transferred to the Davenport football program, which is a Division II school in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Mathis is returning closer to home. Mathis played high school football for Oak Park High School in Oak Park, Michigan.

Mathis is a former four-star recruit. He was named the season opener starter at quarterback for the Temple Owls in 2021 and 2022. Mathis threw for 1,223 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions in 2021 for Temple.

Additionally, Mathis was named the opening day starter at quarterback for Georgia during the 2020 college football season, but he lost his job to Stetson Bennett in his first career start against Arkansas. A lot has changed with the Georgia football program since Mathis was the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.

During the 2022 college football season, D’Wan Mathis changed positions and started playing as a wide receiver. Mathis finished 2022 with six receptions for 44 receiving yards. Kurt Warner’s son, E.J. Warner, took over the starting role as Temple’s top quarterback. Warner was one of the leading passers in the country.

Georgia has won two national titles since D’Wan Mathis opened the 2020 season as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

In 2023, Mathis accumulated two receptions for 12 yards. He elected to transfer from Temple and is hoping to receive more playing time at Davenport while also being closer to home. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound quarterback was Georgia’s co-winner of the David Jacobs Award in 2019 for overcoming a brain cyst.

