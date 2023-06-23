Former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett signs rookie NFL contract

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, arguably the most decorated UGA player of all-time, has officially signed his rookie contract with the L.A. Rams.

The Rams have signed 4th round QB Stetson Bennett to his four-year rookie contract. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 22, 2023

The deal is estimated to be worth $4.54 million and spans the next four seasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The two-time national champion was taken by the Rams with the No. 128 overall pick in the fourth-round of the 2023 NFL draft this spring, joining former Georgia star quarterback Matthew Stafford in L.A.

The former walk-on has already made good impressions out west during offseason workouts.

Rams general manager Les Snead described the plan for Bennett’s role in May on an appearance on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’.

Advertisement

“Anytime you go into the draft, you never know with a QB, there’s only so many of them,” Snead said. “But we did think that it could be very beneficial if we could find a young quarterback to develop as a backup. That way you don’t get into, let’s call it, renting QBs for a year.”

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire