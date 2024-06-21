Former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett has advice for incoming freshmen

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett offered a piece of advice to incoming freshmen at the University of Georgia. Bennett, who won back-to-back national championships after walking on at Georgia, transferred away from Georgia for one season before returning for the final three seasons of his college career.

Barstool UGA asked, “What is one piece of advice you can give to a freshman?” on social media. Bennett responded, “Try out for a team!”

It is safe to say that the years of effort and hardwork paid off for Bennett, who became Georgia’s starting quarterback during the 2020 college football season. It is an impressive for any walk-on to become at starter at Georgia.

Bennett did not just settle for being a starter. He overcame being benched and eventually helped Georgia win two national titles and an SEC championship. However, if Bennett did not try out for the football team, then who knows where the Georgia football program would be right now.

Stetson Bennett is now in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams. He missed much of his rookie season in 2023, but has returned to practice and is hoping to carve out a role for himself in the NFL. No matter what happens from here, he will always be a legend at UGA.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire