David Ortiz elected to Baseball Hall of Fame; time is up for Bonds, Clemens

Former Georgia QB Matthew Stafford ties NFL record

J.C. Shelton
·1 min read
Former Georgia star quarterback Matthew Stafford has made NFL history, tying a playoff record through his first-two playoff wins of his 13-year career.

In a 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals and a 30-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Stafford became just the fourth player ever to to record two or more pass touchdowns and one rush touchdown in two straight playoff games.

It’s plays like these that has helped Stafford and the Rams make it to NFC Championship.

Stafford’s stat line through two postseason games:

41 out of 55 (74.5%) for 568 yards (10.3 avg.) four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

You can catch Stafford and the Rams as they square off with the 49ers for a NFC Championship on Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox.

