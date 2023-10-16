Former Georgia QB enters transfer portal again

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback D’Wan Mathis is entering the transfer portal again. Mathis, who was named the opening game starter at quarterback for the Temple Owls in 2021 and 2022, is looking for a new home.

During the 2022 college football season, D’Wan Mathis changed positions and started playing as a wide receiver. Mathis has two receptions for 12 yards this season after finishing 2022 with six receptions for 44 receiving yards.

Kurt Warner’s son, E.J. Warner, took over the starting role as Temple’s top quarterback. Warner is one of the leading passers in the country.

It will be interesting the see if D’Wan Mathis is looking to transfer as a quarterback or as a wide receiver. Mathis threw for 1,223 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions in 2021 for Temple.

Mathis was named the opening day starter at quarterback for Georgia during the 2020 college football season, but lost his job to Stetson Bennett in his first career start against Arkansas. It sure feels like a long time ago when Mathis was Georgia’s starting quarterback. Mathis is a former four-star recruit from Oak Park High School in Oak Park, Michigan.

The Temple wide receiver announced he was entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer via social media:

I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Thank you Temple for everything! — Dwan Mathis (@DwanM3) October 15, 2023

He was Georgia’s co-winner of the David Jacobs Award in 2019 for overcoming his scary brain cyst.

