White garners first career weekly honors
Congrats to this Clemson defender who garnered ACC Defender of the Week honors for the first time in her collegiate career this week.
Congrats to this Clemson defender who garnered ACC Defender of the Week honors for the first time in her collegiate career this week.
Putnam and Shipley picked up ACC Weekly Honors after Clemson's 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech.
The officers were not wearing body cameras, but video from a camera on the street appears to contradict the officers' initial statements that they were fired upon first.
The office in charge of investigating police misconduct in Chicago has released surveillance video footage showing the July shooting in Pilsen that led to last week's arrest of a Chicago Police sergeant and a CPD officer.
The Packers signed rookie LB DQ Thomas (Middle Tennessee State) to the practice squad. Receiver Travis Fulgham was released to make room.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video Tuesday showing two Chicago police officers wearing plain clothes and in an unmarked vehicle shoot a 23-year-old man in Pilsen, resulting in both officers being hit with felony charges. Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, who has been with the department since 2001, and Officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, who has worked at CPD since 2003, were ...
There's a new leader in this week's college football quarterback rankings. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud has replaced Alabama's Bryce Young at the top.
Projections mean nothing right now, but if #USC can beat Oregon State, we can begin to develop confidence that the Trojans' record will merit a top-tier bowl.
Tennessee releases depth chart ahead of the Florida game.
China sees the Pacific islands as an area of significant strategic interest and the United States should strengthen its commitment to north Pacific island states, now in talks to renew a defence compact, to maintain a vital military buffer, a report released Tuesday by a U.S. Congress-funded think tank said. China had made progress in the Pacific on geostrategic goals it has been unable to achieve elsewhere, said the report for the United States Institute for Peace, whose co-authors include former senior military officials. This was cause for concern but not alarm, the report added, saying the U.S. should bolster support for island states in the north Pacific where it had the strongest historical ties.
Eddie Alvarez is available to sign with any promotion after parting ways with ONE Championship.
Iranians saw their access to Instagram, one of the few Western social media platforms still available in the country, disrupted on Wednesday following days of mass protests over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police. Witnesses inside Iran, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of security concerns, said they were unable to log on using mobile phones or home connections. Iran already blocks Facebook, Telegram, Twitter and YouTube, even though top Iranian officials use public accounts on such platforms.
Rutgers football will host four-star Caden Brown this weekend.
Filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom and author Eve Rodsky join "CBS Mornings" to discuss their documentary "Fair Play." The film is inspired by Rodsky's NYT bestselling book of the same name and examines the unequal division of labor in society and at home.
Tuesday hundreds will gather on Las Vegas Blvd for the 2022 WNBA Championship parade. Kay McCabe reports.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Iowa Hawkeyes are a slight favorite over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
No team has overcome an 0-2 start to reach postseason since NFL expanded to 14-team playoff field. Can one of this year's winless clubs buck history?
Penn State fans are going to get a few extra hours of tailgate time before the Northwestern game.
The new video is raising concerns about a breach by a team of Trump supporters into a Georgia election office.
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is worried for Trey Lance's future with the 49ers after his season-ending ankle injury.
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.