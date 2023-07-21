Former Georgia QB Buck Belue ranks his top CFB teams

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Buck Belue played football at Georgia from 1978-1981. Belue helped the Dawgs go undefeated in 1980 en route to a national championship victory over Notre Dame. Now, Belue serves as an Atlanta sports radio analyst on 680 The Fan.

Preseason college football rankings are coming out in droves. Georgia football is getting a lot of respect after winning back-to-back national championships, but it is a new season.

Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia all return talented rosters, but none of them return starting quarterbacks. Michigan and LSU have a few more roster question marks, outside of quarterback, than the previously mentioned trio.

Who are Buck Belue’s top five college football teams entering the 2023 season?

Michigan, who is looking to make a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance, is returning starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy and star running back Blake Corum. J.J. McCarthy had 27 total touchdowns and just five interceptions last season.

If the Clemson offense can get back on track, then the Tigers have a chance to make the College Football Playoff. Clemson’s biggest tests this fall are expected to come against Notre Dame, Florida State, UNC, and South Carolina.

As usual, Alabama is loaded with talent. However, the Crimson Tide have an unclear quarterback situation. As an example of Alabama’s talent, Dallas Turner and Kool-Aid McKinstry are both expected to be high picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

(No. 2) LSU Tigers

LSU won the SEC West in 2022. Brian Kelly and the Tigers are capable of doing that again in 2023. This fall, the Tigers face tests against Florida State, Alabama, and Texas A&M.

(No. 1) Georgia Bulldogs

Buck Belue may be a little biased, but the Georgia Bulldogs are the most popular preseason No. 1. Georgia returns an outstanding defense and several key offensive players like tight end Brock Bowers and center Sedrick Van Pran.

Buck Belue's full top five

.@buckbelue8 clocking in with his 2023 preseason college football rankings! What do y'all think?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lzWzjCRx4d — 680 The Fan (@680TheFan) July 13, 2023

