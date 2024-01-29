Former Georgia QB, Alabama assistant takes role at Ole Miss

Former Georgia quarterback Joe Cox is on the move once again after accepting the role as tight ends coach at Ole Miss. Cox spent the last two seasons in the same role for Alabama.

Cox, 37, played for the Bulldogs from 2005-2009, starting at quarterback during the 2009 season. He finished his UGA career with 3,016 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Cox began his coaching career in 2014 as the offensive coordinator for Mallard Creek High School (Charlotte, North Carolina). HE then joined Mike Bobo, his former offensive coordinator at UGA, as a graduate assistant at Colorado State in 2015. After five seasons with the Rams, Cox joined Bobo at South Carolina as tight ends coach. In 2021, Cox joined Charlotte in the same role before making the move to Tuscaloosa in 2022.

Georgia last met Cox in the 2023 SEC Championship versus Alabama, a 27-24 loss by the Bulldogs. UGA will see Cox again next season, as Georgia will travel to Ole Miss on Nov. 9.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire