Former Georgia players sign deals as undrafted free agents

The Georgia Bulldogs closed out the 2023 NFL draft with 10 selections. Additionally, two players who had transferred from UGA were also chosen.

Former Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny, wide receiver Kearis Jackson and offensive lineman Warren Ericson all went undrafted, meaning they can go and sign with teams as an undrafted free agent. There’s also a number of former players who transferred away from Georgia who could sign as undrafted free agents as well.

So far, Podlesny, Jackson and transfer wide receiver Matt Landers have signed deals.

Podlesny has signed with the Minnesota Vikings, per Tom Pelissero, as an undrafted free agent. There’s $15,000 guaranteed, per NFL reporter Doug Kyed.

Former Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny is signing with the #Vikings, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Jackson has signed with the Tennessee Titans, per Pelissero. The deal includes $78,000 guaranteed. Jackson spent five years with the Bulldogs and was a reliable receiver and special teamer for Kirby Smart.

Former Georgia two-time national champion WR Kearis Jackson is signing with the #Titans on a deal that includes $78,000 guaranteed, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Also, former Georgia wide receiver Matt Landers has signed with the Seattle Seahawks, per Pelissero.

Landers spent three seasons at Georgia before transferring to Toledo. He then transferred to Arkansas for his final season.

Former Arkansas WR Matt Landers is signing with the #Seahawks, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Check back for an update on Ericson. Plus there’s former safety Latavious Brini, who transferred to Arkansas. And we cannot forget ex-Georgia linebacker Brenton Cox, who transferred to Florida and then was dismissed from the team last season.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire