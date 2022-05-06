Former Georgia players’ odds at winning 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

The Georgia Bulldogs became the first university ever to have five defensive players selected in the first round of the NFL draft. In total, Georgia had 15 players taken in the 2022 NFL draft – another record. Of those 15, eight of them were members of Georgia’s legendary 2021 defensive unit that allowed only 10,.2 points per game.

With the draft in the rearview mirror and rookie minicamp set to begin, we are taking a look at which of the former Georgia defensive stars will have breakout rookie seasons.

Seven of the eight former defensive Dawgs that were selected have odds listed on Tipico Sportsbook to potentially win the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. We listed those players and their odds below.

Not included by Tipico is former UGA linebacker Channing Tindall, who was picked by the Miami Dolphins in the third round.

LA Rams CB Derion Kendrick: +10,000

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Selection: Round 6, pick 212

Minnesota Vikings S Lewis Cine: +3,000

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Selection: Round 1, pick 32

Green Bay Packers DT Devonte Wyatt: +2,000

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Selection: Round 1, pick 28

Philadelphia Eagles ILB Nakobe Dean: +1,300

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Selection: Round 3, pick 83

Philadelphia Eagles DT Jordan Davis: +1,300

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Selection: Round 1, pick 13

New York Jets OLB Jermaine Johnson (transferred from UGA to FSU): +900

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Selection: Round 1, pick 26

Green Bay Packers ILB Quay Walker: +750

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Selection: Round 1, pick 22

Jacksonville Jaguars OLB Travon Walker: +600

(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Selection: Round 1, pick 1

