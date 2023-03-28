Former Georgia OT Broderick Jones talks 2023 NFL draft

Former Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones is currently preparing for the 2023 NFL draft as one of the top offensive lineman prospects.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently projected Jones as the No. 13 overall pick to the New York Jets in his latest mock draft.

The 6-foot-5, 311 pound left tackle spent Georgia’s 2022 national championship season as a first-year starter and didn’t allow a single sack on quarterback Stetson Bennett in 15 games.

Jones recently appeared on NFL Network’s ‘Good Morning Football’ to share why NFL teams should draft him.

“[A team should draft me] just because I’m such a hard worker. I’m going to come in and give you my all. You’ll never catch me slacking off. I will always do my best. Football is what I love to do. It’s just something that I’m a part of — like, it’s become a part of my life,” Jones said. “I breathe football. There’s nothing else that I do outside of football. That’s all I know, it’s all I’ve ever known, and it’s all I’ll ever want to do.”

The former five-star prospect made the Coaches Freshman All-SEC team in 2021 when he stepped in for starter Jamaree Salyer, who missed four games due to injury.

Jones built on the momentum from the 2021 season and was a force protecting Bennett’s blind side in 2022.

“Football is my main objective in life, so I’m going to keep it that way until the day I can’t play anymore. I want to play as long as I can and just do the best that I can. [I’m looking forward to] just being able to lock in with myself and being able to play my best game and go against anybody they put in front of me is what I’m looking forward to.”

The 2023 NFL draft will kickoff on April 27 in Kansas City and will be televised on NFL Network.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire