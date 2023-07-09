Former Georgia OT Broderick Jones on NFL’s projected all-rookie team

Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Broderick Jones was the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers needed an offensive tackle and they made a big move when they traded up to pick former Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones.

Broderick Jones has a lot of physical talent and is extremely mobile. However, he does not come to the NFL with a ton of game experience. Jones started for Georgia in the 2022 season and played a critical role in Georgia’s national championship win over Alabama a couple years ago.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Steelers are one of the best organizations in the NFL and are a great home for Jones. Jones will be able to practice against and learn from one of the top edge rushers in the league in T.J. Watt.

NFL.com details why Broderick Jones should make an instant impact as a rookie.

Left tackle was a major issue for the Steelers last year. It won’t be in 2023 if Jones uses his athleticism to play balanced in pass pro and gets after this man in the run game. It might take the 22-year-old two or three games to get used to the speed and power of veteran edge rushers, but he’ll eventually find his groove.

Life in the NFL is a tough adjustment for most rookies, but Broderick Jones is no ordinary talent.

Advertisement

The NFL projected that Broderick Jones would make the all-rookie offensive team via social media:

Who would you put on your Preseason Offensive All-Rookie Team? 🤔 — NFL (@NFL) July 1, 2023

Related

SEC schools ranked academically by U.S. News for 2022-23

More Lifestyle!

ESPN announces schedule for Georgia's takeover of the SEC Network College athletic departments with the most revenue in 2022 Eight Georgia Bulldogs competing in the 2023 Masters Former Georgia Bulldog Chris Kirk wins PGA's Honda Classic in dramatic fashion

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire