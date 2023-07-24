Former Georgia OL suspended three NFL games

Former standout Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson is currently an NFL free agent. Wilson is now facing a three game suspension.

Wilson last played on the New York Giants’ practice squad in 2021. He was released in Jan. 2022.

Isaiah Wilson began his career with the Tennessee Titans, but off-the-field issues caused the Titans to trade Wilson to the Miami Dolphins. Later, Miami released Wilson.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Isaiah Wilson still has a lot of talent. He was the No. 29 selection of the 2020 NFL draft, but Wilson must be more consistent if he wants to succeed in the NFL.

Isaiah Wilson played for Georgia from 2017-2019.

Former #Titans first-round OT Isaiah Wilson has been suspended for the first 3 games of the 2023 NFL season. Wilson is currently a free agent. pic.twitter.com/SxkJ1mAH0l — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 24, 2023

More!

5-star Georgia commit reconsidering his decision

Former Georgia RB James Cook primed for larger role with Bills

5-star pass rusher Zion Grady names top schools

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire