Former Georgia OL returns to UGA, takes coaching role

A former Georgia offensive lineman is headed back to Athens. On Tuesday, Warren Ericson joined the Bulldogs’ coaching staff as a graduate assistant. He will serve under offensive line coach Stacey Searles.

Ericson played multiple positions along UGA’s offensive front over back-to-back national championship seasons in 2021 and 2022. He signed with the Bulldogs in 2018 as a four-star recruit, rated as the No. 5 center in his class, per 247Sports Composite rankings.

He appeared in 36 games as a Bulldog, including 14 starts. Ericson went undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft before signing a mini-camp deal with the Denver Broncos. Ericson then joined Wofford as an offensive quality control coach before announcing his return to his alma matter.

The move comes after Georgia offensive line assistant Jeremy King accepted the offensive line coach role at Western Carolina last week.

Ericson adds to a coaching staff that features a slew of Georgia graduates, most notably head coach Kirby Smart, wide receivers coach Brian McClendon, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and defensive analyst Will Muschamp.

Thank you to Wofford Football and its staff for an incredible season of opportunity and growth. I will always treasure my time in Spartanburg. I am excited to announce that I have joined the @GeorgiaFootball staff as the Offensive Line Graduate Assistant. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/jccMvupTIQ — Warren Ericson (@warericson54) January 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire