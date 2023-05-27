Former Georgia OL makes transfer decision
Former Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs has committed to Appalachian State.
The brothers are back
📍Appalachian State @coach_sclark @AppState_FB pic.twitter.com/EFYkpu16P8
— Griffin Scroggs (@GriffinScroggs) May 25, 2023
Scroggs, a former three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, entered the transfer portal in April after one season in Athens. Scroggs is rated as the No. 53 interior offensive lineman by 247Sports transfer portal ratings.
The Grayson, Ga., native did not see the field last season and has four years of eligibility remaining.
Scroggs is one of 15 Bulldogs to depart via the transfer portal this offseason.