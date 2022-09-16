Former Georgia OL accepts job as Falcons’ director of player development

Former Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Fernando Velasco has accepted a job to become the Atlanta Falcons’ director of player development. Velasco played college football at the University of Georgia from 2003-2007.

The Wren, Georgia, native played in the NFL for eight seasons from 2008-2016. He started 38 games and appeared in 83 games during his NFL career. Velasco returned to Georgia as the assistant director of player development under Kirby Smart from 2017-2019.

The former Georgia standout followed Sam Pittman to Arkansas in 2020. Velasco was the director of player development at Arkansas from 2020-2022. He helped the Razorbacks improve significantly after they finished with a rough 2-10 record during the 2019 season.

Velasco has been a quick riser throughout his career as a support staff member. Support staffs are only getting larger throughout the top programs of college football and the NFL.

Fernando Velasco announced his job change via Twitter. He is certainly leaving the Arkansas football program better than when he found it.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire