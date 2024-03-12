Former Georgia offensive tackle commit includes Vols in top 10

2025 offensive tackle Micah DeBose announced his top 10 schools.

Tennessee, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Auburn, Alabama, USC, LSU, Florida State and Florida are DeBose’s top 10 schools.

DeBose decommitted from Georgia on Dec. 22, 2023.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound four-star offensive tackle prospect is from Vigor High School in Prichard, Alabama.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to DeBose on Nov. 16, 2022. Georgia was the first school to offer a scholarship to DeBose on April 7, 2022.

The Vols have six commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson and cornerback Tyler Redmond.

