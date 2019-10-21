Former Georgia, Miami coach Mark Richt recovering after heart attack

Mark Richt retired from coaching after the 2018 season. He spent 15 seasons at Georgia and another three at Miami. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Former Miami and Georgia head coach Mark Richt is recovering after suffering a heart attack on Monday morning.

Richt announced the news himself and said he is “doing fine” and plans to return to work later this week. Richt, 59, serves as an analyst for ACC Network.

I am assuming word travels fast. So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine. As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week. — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) October 21, 2019

Richt was the head coach at Georgia for 15 seasons, amassing a 145-51 record with two SEC championships and five SEC East titles. The school let Richt go after the 2015 season and he quickly was hired at his alma mater, Miami.

Richt spent three seasons coaching the Hurricanes but surprisingly retired after a disappointing 2018 season. Richt said he felt Miami would be “in better hands” without him running the program.

“I felt it was the right time for me, as a person. And, I felt like Miami would be in better hands. So, I did it because I thought it was the right time for me and I also felt like it was going to be good for the university, which is my alma mater,” Richt said in April. “I just felt like, me knowing it was time for me to not do it anymore, I didn’t want to fake it. I didn’t want to just do it for the money. I felt like, for me, to know it was time for me to stop coaching, it was just obvious that it was going to be good for everybody.”

Keeping you in our thoughts as you recover, Coach. https://t.co/GMLpdUDrzT — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) October 21, 2019

In all, he had a 26-13 record at Miami and a 171-64 overall record as a college head coach. Before becoming a head coach, Richt was a longtime assistant under Bobby Bowden at Florida State.

