Former Georgia linebacker could be a huge USC target in the portal

Georgia Bulldog linebacker Darris Smith plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal according to UGA Wire.

In four games this season, he recorded three solo tackles for loss. Last season, Smith made 11 appearances. He was primarily used as a reserve defensive lineman and contributed on kick coverage.

A former Appling County standout from Baxley, Georgia, Smith was rated a four-star prospect, the No. 18 recruit in the Peach State, the No. 14 edge rusher, and the No. 163 prospect in the Class of 2022 on the 247Sports Composite.

Smith, at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, still has three years of eligibility and tons of upside at edge rusher for whoever lands him next. Hopefully USC can improve its defense and be in the mix for Smith, who would provide a substantial upgrade to the current defensive roster.

The Trojans landed his former Georgia teammate, Bear Alexander, last season. USC gained a lot of value from Alexander. If it can pounce on another portal prospect from Georgia, it would stand to benefit even more.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire